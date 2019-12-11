NTSB releases early report on Alaska air ambulance crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
A preliminary report says an ambulance airplane flying from Anchorage to Sewardácircled for no apparent reason before crashing into a mountain on the Kenai Peninsula last month. KTUU-television reports the Security Aviation flight crashed Nov. 29, killing a pilot, paramedic and nurse. The National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report confirmed that two companies declined the flight. One turned down the job because of weather and the other because of limited remaining daylight hours. The company that provided the medical team, Medevac Alaska, was not notified that other flight companies had rejected the flight that day.