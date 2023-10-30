Nurse Shaves Her Head For The 12th Time In Support Of Cancer Patients

Kansas City Oncology nurse Margaret Potter shaved her head a 12th consecutive year at the “Shave to Save” event in support of patients fighting breast cancer.

Theyre not alone: KC oncology nurse shaves head in support of cancer patients #BreastCancerAwareness #BreastCancerFighter [Video] For the past twelve years, one KC oncology nurse has shaved her head during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to show support… https://t.co/2E3VH5as7G — BreastCancerNews (@BreastCancerN) October 18, 2023

Potter says it’s in support of her cancer patients at @AdventHealth Shawnee Mission to “let them know I’m there for them.” One patient saw her shaved head and asked, “Will you shave my head?”

SEE THE FULL VIDEO OF HER STORY

MORE HERE