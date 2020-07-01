NYC delays resumption of indoor dining at restaurants
By KAREN MATTHEWS and MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Indoor dining at New York City restaurants will be delayed out of fear it would cause a spike in coronavirus infections. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he was concerned that if the city welcomed diners back into the enclosed spaces of its restaurants, it might experience the same surge in illness now being seen in other states. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the ban on indoor dining would be confined to New York City, where he complained that compliance with social-distancing guidelines is dropping. De Blasio said that outdoor dining at restaurants can continue.