Officer rehired after admitting to punching homeless woman

NOME, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska police officer who admitted to punching a homeless woman while on duty has been rehired.

The Anchorage Daily News reports former Nome Police Community Services Officer Carl Putman has been rehired as a police dispatcher after losing his job in February and pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Prosecutors say Putman told a colleague he hit the woman with a “balled fist” after she passed out.

Putman agreed to plead guilty and received a suspended imposition of sentence. He will not serve jail time if he meets the conditions of his release.

The city hired Putman back this month as a 911 dispatcher.

City officials say Putman was hired on a temporary basis to fill an immediate need for dispatchers.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Police arrest 2 suspects in 2017 kidnapping, beating Anchorage police identify man killed in weekend shooting Anchorage police identify pedestrian killed in weekend crash NOAA to work on Arctic marine navigation during Juneau panel Alaska school district launches campaign to boost attendance Erosion threatens landmark Alaska drive-in, other buildings
Comments