Official: Former Alaska legislator Bettye Davis dies

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2012, file photo, incumbent Alaska State Sen. Bettye Davis, center, speaks in Anchorage, Alaska. An official with the Anchorage School Board says Davis, the first black woman elected to the Alaska House and Senate, has died. Anchorage School Board President Starr Marsett said the board was informed of Davis' passing Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in an email from her family. (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen, File)

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An official with the Anchorage School Board says Bettye Davis, the first black woman elected to the Alaska House and Senate, has died.

Anchorage School Board President Starr Marsett says the board was informed of Davis’ passing Monday morning in an email from her family.

During her career, Davis worked in family services, including as a social worker and foster care coordinator with the state

The Democrat’s political career began on the school board and went on to include service in both the Alaska House and Senate.

She returned to the school board after losing her 2012 Senate re-election bid. Alaska Public Media reports she resigned from the board earlier this year for medical reasons.

Marsett says Davis was an outspoken advocate for children.