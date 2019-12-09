Officials: 6 of Alaska’s 11 ferries will be out of service
This undated photo provided by Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities shows the former Alaska state ferry Taku in, Alaska. (Rebecca Rauf/ Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities via AP)
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Transportation officials in Alaska have confirmed more than half of the state’s ferries will be out of service amid a lack of funds to repair the vessels. The Juneau Empire reported Friday that the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced this week that the Aurora will be out of service starting in January. The LeConte will be out of service as it undergoes repairs, which are estimated to cost $5.2 million. Department officials say a total of six ferries won’t be working, affecting residents traveling for medical appointments and the transportation of goods including groceries and machinery mainly in the southeast.