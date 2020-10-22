Officials tout voting precautions, options in Alaska
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s health commissioner says considerable work has gone into planning for a safe election for voters amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adam Crum says voting is one of the most important things that citizens can do. State election officials say they are taking precautions for the Nov. 3 election similar to those taken during the primary. That includes encouraging voters to wear masks and having masks and hand sanitizer available at polling places, as well as having markers in place to help waiting voters maintain distance.