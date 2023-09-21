Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Olivia Rodrigo Has An Unusual Biggest Fear

September 21, 2023 5:57AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Olivia Rodrigo’s recent cover story in Rolling Stone revealed some fun little nuggets in the outtakes, like her biggest fear is birds. Why? “Birds are so foreign to us — there’s not one body part that looks like ours.”

 

What about a last meal?  That would have to be a turkey sub — though she also loves chicken, rice, and broccoli. She also told the Today show her favorite lyric from Guts!

 

FULL INTERVIEW HERE

KFQD News