On NYC’s front lines, health workers worry they will be next

NEW YORK (AP) — At New York City-area hospitals on the front lines of the biggest coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., workers are increasingly concerned about how the disease is ravaging their own ranks, fearful that without adequate testing and protective gear it’s only a matter of time before they’ll all get sick. Some hospitals have been so overrun by dying patients they’ve brought in refrigerated trucks to handle the bodies. At Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, 13 people succumbed to the virus in one day. City ambulances have seen a surge in calls, responding to nearly 5,800 on Thursday alone.