One Of These Iconic Actresses Says “I Just Realized I Don’t Know Anything About Acting”

Source: YouTube

The Hollywood Reporter gathered 7 prominent actresses to sit down for a roundtable discussion about mentorship, the tolls of dramatic roles and when to say no. You’ll hear what they admit to lying about to get a job or get out of doing something.

And out of these women: Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show’), Jodie Foster (‘True Detective: Night Country’), Nicole Kidman (‘Expats’ & ‘Lioness’), Brie Larson (‘Lessons In Chemistry’), Anna Sawai (‘Shogun’), Sofia Vergara (‘Griselda’), Naomi Watts (Feud)…one makes a realization that she “doesn’t know anything about acting.”