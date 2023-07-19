“Oppenheimer” Was Matt Damon’s Couple’s Therapy “Hall Pass”

Matt Damon and his wife made a deal in couple’s therapy that he would take a break from acting, under one condition: if Christopher Nolan called, he could say yes. Then came Oppenheimer. Guess you could say Christopher Nolan was Damon’s ‘hall pass’ of sorts LOL!

Damon plays General Leslie Groves in Oppenheimer. Damon told the story of how he got involved in the movie to Entertainment Weekly: “I had — not to get too personal — negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in Interstellar, and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­– this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called.” “This is without knowing whether or not he was working on anything, because he never tells you. He just calls you out of the blue. And so, it was a moment in my household.”

See Oppenheimer Friday in theaters.

