Oregon high court keeps state virus restrictions in place
By GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has kept statewide virus restrictions in place by halting a judge’s order to end them in a lawsuit filed by churches. The suit argued that Democrat Gov. Kate Brown exceeded her authority when she shut down in-person religious services to slow the spread of the virus. Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff had ruled that Brown erred by not seeking the Legislature’s approval to extend the stay-at-home orders beyond a 28-day limit. The high court’s action puts a hold on that decision until it can review the case. Both sides have until Friday to submit legal briefs.