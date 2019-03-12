Ousted judge supports law changes after plea deal outrage

By BECKY BOHRER
Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska judge who lost his job amid public outcry after approving a plea agreement in an assault case says he was “crucified” for following the law.

Former Superior Court Judge Michael Corey testified Monday before a Senate committee weighing legislation that seeks to close so-called loopholes in the law revealed by that case.

Corey, who lost a retention vote in November, says he supports the legislative changes.

Justin Schneider was accused of attacking and masturbating on a woman in 2017. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended. Having spent a year in home confinement, he had no more time to serve.

A Department of Law official has said the sentence was consistent with existing laws.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Helicopter lifts 3 men off ice floe drifting off Nome Alaska, Norwegian mushers battled for Iditarod lead Alaska considers selling historic museum to save money Alaska Airlines not yet flying Boeing jet involved in crash Dogs quit on French musher; New leader in the Iditarod Kodiak city councilman charged with assault counts
Comments