Owner Of The House Anne Heche Hit Is Suing Her Estate

Lynne Mishele is the owner of the house destroy by Anne Heche when she crashed into it, and ultimately died from her injuries. Mishele narrlowly escaped harm, and is suing Heche’s estate for at least $2 million in damages for negligence, infliction of emotional distress, and trespass.

The court filing claims Mishele has been left “severely traumatized and without a place to live” and has been battling insomnia, acute anxiety, and depression. Her home and personal property “were completely burned and destroyed, including an entire lifetime of possessions, pictures and mementos” and other “basic necessities.”

Heche is survived by two sons: Homer, 20, whom she shares with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, and Atlas, 13, whom she shares with former partner James Tupper. Homer is currently in charge of his mother’s $400,000 in assets and Tupper is fighting him to be appointed Atlas’ legal guardian.