Palmer Man Charged for Production of Child Porn
A 21 year old man from Palmer is being held on federal charges related to the production of child pornography. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Anchorage says Oliver Stewart Reing was arrested this week and arraigned Wednesday on five counts of production and attempted production of child pornography as well as counts of coercion and enticement, and attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. An indictment alleges that in 2018 Reing convinced five minors, including a teen from Michigan, to perform sexually explicit acts for the purpose of recording them. Charges were filed against Reing following an investigation by State Troopers. If convicted, Reign could spend 10 year to life in prison.