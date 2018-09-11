Palmer Police, ACLU settle suit over detainment

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska says it’s settled a lawsuit with the city of Palmer that alleged officers wrongfully detained a Peruvian man over his immigration status.

In exchange for dropping his lawsuit, Alex Caceda received $50,000 in compensation, a written apology from the city, and changes to police procedures in handling immigration detainers and warrants.

Caceda was helping provide security at a bar in Palmer in August 2017 when a fight erupted. He tried to help a female bartender, and was hit and left bloodied.

The lawsuit says a responding officer asked Caceda if he was from Alaska before asking a dispatcher to contact federal immigration officials. Caceda is married to a U.S. citizen but lacked legal immigration status.

