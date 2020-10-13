Pandemic delays sentencing for man in Palmer teen killing
PALMER, Alaska (AP) — A hearing for the first of four people set to be sentenced for the killing of an Palmer teenager has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. KTUU-TV reported Dominic Johnson was scheduled to be sentenced during the hearing to start on Oct. 28. Judge Gregory Heath cited ongoing issues caused by the pandemic when he rescheduled the hearing to begin on Dec. 30. Johnson was one of three men convicted of first-degree murder for shooting 16-year-old David Grunwald of Palmer in November 2016. A fourth man entered an agreement with state prosecutors in February and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.