Parents Mad About Sham Willy Wonka Experience In Scotland

Families were shelling out the equivalent of $200 US dollars for what they were expecting to be an experience like Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory in Scotland. But what they got was a sad little display, a small glass of limeade, a jelly bean and zero chocolate in sight.

Even the actors talked about being duped into the subpar scene many are equating to the Fyre Festival disaster, and the exhibit was shut down early due to complaints. Some even called the police and no refunds have been given, plus the actors haven’t been paid.