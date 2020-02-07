Pedestrian dies of injuries suffered in Anchorage crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say a 55-year-old woman struck by a car last month has died of her injuries. Police say they were notified by an Anchorage hospital that Lillian Pete had died. The accident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22. A man driving a car attempted to exit the parking lot of the Dimond Center mall and struck Pete. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. No citations or charges were filed immediately after the accident. The crash closed lanes of Dimond Boulevard at the Old Seward Highway.