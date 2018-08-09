Person dies in Fairbanks motorhome fire; victim unidentified

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Fairbanks emergency officials say a person died in a fire that destroyed a motorhome.

The Fairbanks Fire Department just after 8 p.m. Tuesday received a 911 call about a structure fire along the Old Richardson Highway.

Firefighters found an older-model motorhome in flames on the east side of the Teamsters building in south Fairbanks.

The fire had spread to nearby trees.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 10 to 15 minutes and afterward found a person dead inside.

City officials say the victim has not been positively identified.