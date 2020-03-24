PG&E to plead guilty to lethal crimes in 2018 wildfires
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, smoke from the Maria Fire billows above Santa Paula, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric will plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for a swath of death and destruction left behind after its fraying electrical grid ignited a 2018 wildfire that destroyed three Northern California towns and drove the nation’s largest utility into bankruptcy. The plea agreement announced Monday resolves the charges facing PG&E in Butte County for wildfires that killed dozens and destroyed thousands of homes in the towns of Paradise, Magalia and Concow. No one from PG&E will go to jail. Instead, the company will pay a $4 million fine and help pay to restore water access.