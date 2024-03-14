Pi Day Deals

Pi Day is March 14, and many retailers are offering up Pi-themed deals and freebies.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse Pi Day offer

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse will be offering a mini one-topping pizza for $3.14. The offer is only valid for dine-in orders on Thursday, March 14 at participating locations.

Burger King Pi Day Free Pie

It’s not just pizza deals, Burger King is reportedly offering its Royal Perks rewards member a free Hershey’s Sundae Pie with any purchase of…you guessed it…$3.14 or more. The offer is only valid on March 14, while supplies last.

Blaze Pizza Pi Day deal

Blaze Pizza is offering customers an 11-inch pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day 2024. The offer is only valid at participating U.S. locations for in-restaurant orders on March 14, 2024.

California Pizza Kitchen Pi Day offer

Members of California Pizza Kitchen’s rewards program can get a pizza for $3.14, as long as they also spend $25. The offer is only available on March 14 for dine-in customers.

Papa Murphy’s Pi Day deal

Papa Murphy’s is offering 31.4% off all online orders with the promo code PIDAY24. The offer is good on regularly priced items and doesn’t require a specific cart minimum.

Pizza Hut Pi Day 2024 deal

From March 12 to March 14 Pizza Hut is offering a free large one-topping pizza with the purchase of another large pizza. Customers can use the code FREEPIZZA to claim the offer.

Taco Bell Pi Day Mexican Pizza deal

For Pi Day, Taco Bell will be offering a Mexican Pizza for $3.14 to rewards members exclusively their app.

7-Eleven Pi Day Pizza deal