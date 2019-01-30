Planes grounded because of missing Alaska flight

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – The Latest on missing medical flight in Alaska (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

An official with a medical flight firm says the company’s Alaska aircraft have been grounded while the Coast Guard searches for an overdue air ambulance with three people on board.

Guardian Flight spokesman Jim Gregory says the grounding of the aircraft gives company employees a chance to reflect on the three crew members and pray for them. A pilot, a nurse and a paramedic are aboard.

Gregory says the company initially grounded all aircraft across the U.S. but has gradually re-started operations with aircraft based outside of Alaska.

The Coast Guard says the King Air 200 plane operated by Guardian Flight took off from Anchorage on Tuesday and was expected to land in the tiny southeastern village of Kake at 6:19 p.m. but never arrived.

Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen says the search by boats and aircraft is focusing on an area 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Kake.

2:45 a.m.

The Coast Guard in Alaska is searching for an overdue medical flight with three people aboard.

The Coast Guard says the King Air 200, operated by Guardian Flight, had taken off from Anchorage on Tuesday and was expected to land in Kake at 6:19 p.m., but never arrived.

A pilot, a nurse and a paramedic were aboard.

A Coast Guard vessel was sent to search near the aircraft’s last known position.

Light rain was reported in the area.

