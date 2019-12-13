Planned Parenthood: Alaska law restricts abortion access
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) –
Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands is suing over an Alaska law it says limits who can provide abortions. The lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges a state law and Board of Nursing policy bar advanced practice clinicians from providing early abortion and miscarriage care that they are qualified to provide. The lawsuit claims this restricts access to abortion and other gynecological care “without medical justification.” A Department of Law spokeswoman says the department will review the complaint when it receives it.