Police Arrest Five People In Connection With Matthew Perry’s Death

Source: YouTube

It’s been almost 10 months since Friends star Matthew Perry died of an overdose of ketamine, and now five people are facing charges.

The Department Of Justice’s investigation uncovered a criminal network that exploited Perry’s addiction by selling him ketamine. The main defendants include Dr. Salvador Plasencia and drug trafficker Jasveen Sangha, who worked with Dr. Mark Chavez, Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, and a “broker” named Erik Fleming to obtain and sell ketamine to Perry.

They distributed approximately 20 vials to the actor in exchange for $55,000. This is horrible, but in texts to Chavez, Plasencia mocked Perry saying, “I wonder how much this moron will pay” and “Lets find out.” Plasencia also injected Perry with illegal ketamine despite observing adverse effects, and he faces a maximum prison sentence of 120 years.

Perry sought other sources for ketamine as his addiction worsened, ultimately leading to his death.

MORE HERE