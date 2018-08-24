Police arrest man suspected of firing shot at pizza workers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 24-year-old man suspected of firing a handgun at pizza restaurant employees has been arrested.

Anchorage police say 24-year-old John Wolf was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon as he tried to steal a car near west 88th Avenue.

Online court documents do not list Wolf’s attorney.

Police say officers Wednesday spotted Wolf exiting a car and tried to question him. Officers found a large knife in the car along with scratches and metal shavings on the ignition.

After Wolf’s arrest on suspicion of car theft, robbery detectives linked him to a shooting Sunday at Milano’s Pizza on west 36th Avenue.

Employees attempted to detain a man whom they said tried to take money from a cash register. The employees stopped when the man fired a shot in their direction.