Police in riot gear clear NYC’s ‘Occupy City Hall’ camp
By KAREN MATTHEWS and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Police in riot gear have cleared a month-long encampment of protesters and homeless people from a park near New York’s City Hall. A line of officers with helmets and shields entered City Hall Park shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday and forced out the remaining people who were camped there. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the move was unrelated to President Donald Trump’s threats to send federal law enforcers to New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’d spoken to the president by phone, and Trump had told him he wouldn’t be deploying extra federal law enforcement forces to New York for now.