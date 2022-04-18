Police: Man in custody over Anchorage hotel disturbance

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man was taken into custody Friday after a disturbance involving a gun at a downtown Anchorage hotel that caused police to block off a large area.
There was a disturbance at the Captain Cook hotel, Anchorage Police Department spokesperson Cherie Zajdzinski told The Associated Press.
“It’s isolated. There’s not a public threat and there’s not an active shooter,” she said.
Officers responded to a report of a man barricaded in a room and making threats with a weapon, according to a police statement.
There was a large police presence in the area with several blocks closed around the large hotel complex, which has 545 rooms and suites.
Police deployed both tactical and crisis negotiation teams to the scene. The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken into custody without further incident.
No injuries were reported.
All roads have been reopened.