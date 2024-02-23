Police Questioning ‘Person Of Interest’ In Death Of Georgia Nursing Student

FILE - A sign for the University of Georgia is seen, May 28, 2004, in Athens, Ga. A woman was found dead Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, on the campus of the University of Georgia after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run, the university said. (AP Photo/Allen Sullivan, File)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say they are questioning a “person of interest” in the death of a Georgia nursing student.

The 22-year-old was found dead on the University of Georgia campus in Athens on Thursday after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run.

Investigators were checking security cameras in the area.

The university’s police chief says Laken Hope Riley was unconscious and had “visible injuries” when officers found her.

School officials advised students to travel in groups and avoid the wooded area where her body was found Thursday.

After earlier studying at the University of Georgia, Riley had transferred to the Athens campus of Augusta University’s College of Nursing.