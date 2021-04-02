Police reform laws proposed by Alaska state lawmaker
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska state lawmaker has proposed a series of measures aimed at addressing police violence against African Americans. KTOO Public Media reported Wednesday that Democratic state Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson said her legislation is aimed at preventing future police violence. Gray-Jackson is one of two Black lawmakers in the Alaska Legislature. The package contains six bills, including proposals that would ban chokeholds and prevent officers from shooting at vehicles. Other proposals would require officers to follow de-escalation procedures and provide verbal warnings before firing their weapons. A Washington Post database says there have been 44 deaths by police in Alaska since 2015.