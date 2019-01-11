Police release names of drivers killed in Anchorage crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police have released the names of two drivers killed Wednesday in a head-on collision.

Police say 29-year-old Joshua Stafford and 30-year-old Theodore Dickerson died in the crash in east Tudor Road. The cause remains under investigation.

Police say three cars were involved.

Stafford was driving east in a Jeep shortly before 9:30 p.m. Police say he sideswiped a sedan near Baxter Road and continued east. Occupants of the sedan suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Jeep then drove through a turn-only lane into oncoming traffic and struck a small car driven by Dickerson.

Emergency responders pronounced both drivers dead at the scene. Neither vehicle carried passengers.

