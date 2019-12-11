Police Seek 2nd Person of Interest in Black Angus Inn Shooting
Police are seeking a second person of interest in their ongoing investigation of last week’s deadly shooting at a Fairview motel. APD says 40-year-old Brittney D. Johnson may know something about the December 3rd shooting death of 34-year-old Grant Fowler at the Black Angus Inn.
Johnson is described as 5’6” tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She’s the second person of interest police have put out a call for information about – the other is an unidentified man who was spotted in surveillance images.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Johnson or the man to call 311 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 561-7867.