Police Seek Person of Interest in Black Angus Homicide
Anchorage Police say they’re seeking a person of interest in regards to the homicide last week at the Black Angus Inn. Late Monday afternoon, APD released two surveillance photos of the man, who they believe may have information about the shooting death of 34-year-old Grant Fowler. Fowler died last Tuesday after being shot at the Fairview motel.
Police ask anyone who can identify the man and/or knows where he is to call 311 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 561-7867.