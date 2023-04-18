Popular Artists’ Voices Are Popping Up In Songs They Didn’t Record Thanks To AI

The record industry is perking up to the fact AI technology is making it possible for some of the biggest voices in music to show up in songs they didn’t record. Voices like Rihanna and Drake. Of course this poses lots of potential legal issues pertaining to copyright and artists not giving permission or getting paid for their vocals.

AI Rihanna covered “Cuff It” by Beyonce. pic.twitter.com/hnCtyHaO5y — justemir (@EmircanGvn9) April 13, 2023

One example is a Rihanna version of Beyonce’s “Cuff It” going viral made with AI. It got more than 6 million views on Twitter. David Guetta used AI to add Eminem to his set list at live shows, but said he’d never release it commercially. Drake is another artist an AI song was recorded with and he called it “the final straw.”