Post Malone To Appear In A Christmas Comedy

Picture it… You’re not so great with your spelling and instead of writing a letter to SANTA, you write a letter to SATAN. Awkward. That’s the story behind the upcoming Christmas comedy that Post Malone is set to appear in. According to Screen Rant, the movie Dear Santa will include Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key.

This comes after Post Malone appeared in the remake of Road House with Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie is available on Amazon Prime.

Posty has been working with a lot of country artists lately on top of him being on Beyoncé’s new country album, Cowboy Carter, on her song, “Levii’s Jeans.” This points to him creating a country album of his own. Check out his recent Instagram post making music:

Let’s not forget Post Malone will also be on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.