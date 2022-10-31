Powerball Jackpot Tops $1 Billion

No winning tickets were drawn for the massive Powerball jackpot worth $825 million on Saturday night. That means the pot for tonight’s drawing has increased to an estimated $1 billion and a cash value of $497.3 million. It would be one of the largest Powerball jackpots in the history of the game, second only to the $1.586 billion drawing in 2016, which is also a record for the largest lottery jackpot.

Saturday evening’s drawing marked the 37th consecutive Powerball with no grand prize winner dating back to August 3rd when a Pennsylvania ticket won the $206.9 million prize. In all, there were 3.8 million tickets that won cash prizes totaling more than $38 million including 80 $50,000 winners and 17 tickets worth $150,000.

Will YOU buy a ticket? What would you do with that money if you won?