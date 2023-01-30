Precious: Little Girl Asks Her Grandpa To The Daddy/Daughter Dance

Here’s your daily dose of happy tears! Little Austyn’s daddy passed away when she was just one-year-old, so she’s developed a close bond with her grandpa. They love to cook together, dress up for Halloween together, and her mom captured the sweet moment Austyn asked Grandpa to be her date to a Daddy/Daughter Dance.

Mom says she’s had lots of positive feedback from people reaching out thanking her for shining the spotlight on ways girls don’t have to miss out on such a memorable experience, even if they don’t have a daddy.