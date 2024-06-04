Preschool Teacher Donates Liver To 5-Year-Old Former Student

Source: YouTube

A five-year-old kid in Western New York named Ezra has been waiting for a liver transplant. Ezra is one of 8 kids in the Toczek family and was born with liver issues. Now he’s in end-stage liver failure and needed a donor. They found one in his former preschool teacher, Carissa Fisher!

She showed up to their house to deliver the news with balloons, a stuffed animal and a sign asked Ezra if he wanted to share her liver?

