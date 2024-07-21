Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

President Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Race

July 21, 2024 10:27AM AKDT
Share
President Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Race
BRIDGETON, MO – OCTOBER 31: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters of Senator Claire McCaskill at a “get out the vote” rally which on October 31, 2018 in Bridgeton, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 race following a disastrous debate with Republican Donald Trump, throwing the Democratic Party into chaos just months before the election. The Democrats are left with no clear candidate, a shocking development for an election many in the party argue is among the most consequential in a lifetime because of Trump’s plans for a dramatic government overhaul formed around his grievances. Biden won the vast majority of delegates and every nominating contest but one, which would’ve made his nomination mostly a formality. Now that he’s dropped out, those delegates will be free to support another candidate. What happens after that is unclear. (Associated Press)

KFQD News