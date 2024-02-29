President Biden Orders US Investigation Of National Security Posed By Chinese-Made ‘Smart Cars’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will investigate potential national security risks posed by Chinese-made “smart cars” that can gather sensitive information about Americans driving them.

The probe could lead to new regulations aimed at preventing China from using sophisticated technology in electric cars and other so-called connected vehicles to track drivers and their personal information.

While the action stops short of a ban on Chinese imports, President Joe Biden says he is taking unprecedented steps to safeguard Americans’ data.

He says Chinese cars could flood the U.S. market, posing risks to national security, adding, “I’m not going to let that happen on my watch.”