President Biden To Address Nation About Decision Wednesday

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden is now testing negative for COVID-19 and his symptoms have resolved, according to a letter from his doctor, Kevin O’Connor.

The president is scheduled to return to the White House on Tuesday after isolating at his Delaware home following his diagnosis.

Biden has not been seen publicly since July 17 but did call into a campaign meeting Monday to express support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid to replace him.

President Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

Biden posted on X that he’ll speak “on what lies ahead” and how he’ll “finish the job for the American people.”