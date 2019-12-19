President Donald Trump impeached by US House on 2 charges
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., fourth from right, accompanied by from left, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference after the House votes to impeach President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. House has impeached President Donald Trump on a charge he abused the power of his office to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. Trump becomes the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The House then approved a second charge, obstruction of Congress. Democrats control the House, and the voting was mostly along party lines. The charges against Trump will next go to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial in January. Trump, who says he’s done nothing wrong, would almost certainly be acquitted there.