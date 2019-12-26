President Donald Trump speaking out against Syrian attacks in Idlib province
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump is speaking out against what he describes as the “carnage” afflicting civilians in a rebel stronghold in Syria. He wrote in a tweet Thursday that “Russia, Syria and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing” thousands of civilians in Idlib province. That’s the last rebel-held bastion in Syria. The province has been subjected to an intense air and ground bombardment by government forces that has displaced many civilians toward the Turkish border. About a month ago, Syrian government forces launched a renewed effort to take the province.