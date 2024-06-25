Prince, Green Day Among Stars Getting A Star On The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Source: YouTube

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame’s class of 2025 was announced, with over 30 new stars to be added across six categories, including motion pictures, TV, theater, radio, recording, and sports entertainment.

In the motion picture category, honorees include Jane Fonda, Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Carpenter, Bill Duke, Emilio Estevez, Nia Long, and more.

The TV category includes Fran Drescher, Lauren Graham, Bill Nye, Molly Shannon, Sherri Shepherd, Courtney B. Vance, Chris Wallace, and Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

The music category includes: Fantasia, Depeche Mode, Los Bukis, The B-52s, Green Day, The Isley Brothers, Busta Rhymes, George Strait, Keith Urban, WAR and Prince

. Honorees may choose a ceremony date within two years of their selection.