Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD Newstalk 750 103.7 KFQD Logo

Prince William “Shakes It Off” And Travis Gets on Stage At Taylor’s Tour

June 24, 2024 7:55AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Prince William was seen dancing with his kids, 10-year-old Prince George and 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, at Wembley Stadium as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour took on London.

 

That show had tons of star power in the crowd including Hugh Grant and Tom Cruise, and even Taylor brought boyfriend Travis on stage to be a part of the show!

 

KFQD News