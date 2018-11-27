Probation officer charged with improper relationship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A probation officer has been charged with an improper relationship with a man under the supervision of the Alaska Department of Corrections.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports 39-year-old Shamika Lawrence is charged with third-degree sexual assault, evidence tampering and coercion. All three charges are felonies.

Lawrence could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Directory assistance does not list her number and online court documents do not list her attorney.

Prosecutors with the Office of Special Prosecutions in charging documents say the offenses occurred from October 2017 through June.

Prosecutors say Lawrence had a sexual relationship with a man in state custody. Corrections spokeswoman Megan Edge says the man is a sentenced offender serving time on an electronic monitor.

Edge says Lawrence is on paid administrative leave.

—

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com