Probe: Bryant helicopter was 100 feet from clear skies
Investigators work the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and several others Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month, killing Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, did not show any evidence of engine failure. That’s according to a report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The helicopter crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles on Jan. 26. The NTSB is investigating the accident, including any role heavy fog played, and a final report isn’t expected for at least a year. A witness told the NTSB that the helicopt