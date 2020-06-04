Prosecutors charge 3 more officers in George Floyd’s death
By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TIM SULLIVAN Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have charged three more police officers in the death of George Floyd and filed a new, tougher charge against the officer at the center of the case. The move delivers a victory to protesters who have filled the streets from coast to coast to fight police brutality and racial injustice. The most serious charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck and now must defend himself against an accusation of second-degree murder. The three other officers at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired last week.