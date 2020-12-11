Pruitt, others file election challenge in Alaska House race
FILE - In this March 5, 2020 file photo, Alaska Republican House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt, left, speaks with Rep. George Rauscher on the floor of the House in Juneau, Alaska. Pruitt, of Anchorage, is challenging in court his 11-vote loss in a state House race to Democrat Liz Snyder. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)
By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt is among those challenging in court his 11-vote loss in last month’s election. The lawsuit raises concerns with the elimination of witness requirements for absentee ballots, which applied to absentee ballots cast statewide following an October ruling by the Alaska Supreme Court and not just to Pruitt’s race. The case also alleges the Division of Elections failed to properly notice a polling location change. A message seeking comment was left for an attorney who filed the election challenge. A state Department of Law spokesperson says the department will review the complaint and make a timely response. State election officials are named as defendants in the case.