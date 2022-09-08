Queen Elizabeth II has Died at Age 96

After a 70-year reign as the head of the British monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

The royal family gathered earlier today, September 8th, at Balmoral Castle as the Queen was under “medical supervision” amid serious concerns for the health of the head of state.

The 96-year-old monarch’s children and grandchildren canceled engagements to rush to Aberdeenshire as the House of Commons was informed of the “worrying” news.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952.